Honoring fallen troops, Trump says Iran war prevented nuclear catastrophe

President Donald Trump dances at a campaign rally at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Grand Island, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

US-Israeli strikes on Iran prevented the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons, Trump says.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump paid tribute Saturday to American servicemembers killed during the war with Iran, declaring that their sacrifice had helped prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and warning that the Islamic Republic could face renewed military action if it attempts to escalate the conflict.

Speaking at a Republican campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, Trump defended the military campaign against Iran, arguing that the American casualties must be weighed against the potentially devastating consequences of allowing the Iranian regime to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump recalled meeting the families of fallen servicemembers, describing those encounters as among the most painful duties of his presidency.

Referring to 18 American fatalities, the president emphasized that the military operations had achieved an enduring strategic victory, asserting that Iran had been prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons “for all time.”

“Those young people did not die in vain,” Trump declared.

He stressed that even a single American death was unacceptable, but argued that allowing Iran to acquire nuclear weapons would have endangered far more lives.

The president also claimed that the United States had exercised considerable restraint despite inflicting extensive damage on Iran’s military capabilities.

Trump predicted that Tehran might attempt to intensify its activities before the upcoming congressional elections in the belief that further confrontation could weaken his administration politically.

“They’ll probably do a little bit extra before the election, thinking it’s going to hurt us,” he said.

“But we could end it really quick,” Trump warned. “They don’t know how nice I’ve been to them.”

He also claimed that American forces had sunk 159 Iranian vessels since the war began in late February.

Trump’s remarks came shortly after the Pentagon updated its official casualty figures, raising the number of American servicemembers whose deaths were associated with operations against Iran to 21. The additional fatalities included noncombat deaths, rather than newly reported battlefield casualties.

The military also reported 865 wounded servicemembers.

Despite his warnings, Trump announced Thursday that the United States would refrain from launching additional attacks against Iran before the November 3 elections, citing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he wrote on Truth Social.

However, American military planners have reportedly prepared options for another major offensive, potentially involving three days of intensive strikes against Iranian missile and drone facilities, military command centers and energy infrastructure.

The preparations reflect Washington’s determination to retain military options while negotiations remain deadlocked over Iran’s nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Vice President JD Vance, who has played a prominent role in diplomatic efforts, said earlier this week that Tehran must make substantive concessions concerning uranium enrichment before an agreement can be reached.

“If you don’t want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel?” Vance asked in an interview.

“We’re not going to trade words for actions,” he added.