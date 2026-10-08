Palestinian pharmacy student charged with poison, bomb terror plot

Mohammed Shalabi joined Telegram groups associated with terror organizations, including a group identified with ISIS.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

The State Attorney’s Office filed a severe indictment Thursday in the Jerusalem District Court against Mohammed Shalabi, 22, a resident of Beit Hanina in Jerusalem and a third-year pharmacy student, on charges of preparing to commit an act of terror, murder, and receiving training for terror purposes.

According to the indictment, Shalabi planned to carry out attacks against security forces and Jewish civilians using explosive devices and lethal poisons, with the aim of causing mass casualties.

The prosecution is asking the court to order Shalabi’s detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings against him. The indictment was filed by attorney Amihai Marx of the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment states that Shalabi underwent a process of ideological radicalization, in part following the events of October 7 and the Swords of Iron war.

As part of this, he systematically consumed content associated with the Hamas and ISIS terror organizations and decided to exploit the knowledge he had acquired in his studies and his access to chemical materials for the purpose of carrying out lethal attacks.

In early 2025, angered by parking tickets issued to worshippers near a mosque in the Beit Hanina neighborhood, Shalabi planned to plant an explosive device at the location where enforcement officials typically stood.

To this end, he tracked their activity for about two months and downloaded manuals from the internet on preparing explosives.

The plan was not carried out after enforcement officials stopped coming to the location.

Shalabi subsequently planned a large-scale attack in which, according to his own words, he sought to kill “a lot of Jews.”

He joined Telegram groups associated with terror organizations, including a group identified with ISIS, and downloaded dozens of files containing instructions for preparing explosive devices, explosives, and lethal poisons.

In addition, he copied into a notebook recipes for preparing poisons capable of causing death by touch, inhalation, or drinking, and documented materials that could be used to prepare explosives.

According to the indictment, Shalabi even moved from the planning stage to concrete preparatory actions.

On two occasions, he traveled to Ramallah, purchased chemical materials and suitable equipment, splitting the purchases so as not to arouse suspicion, and stored them in his room at home.

He later conducted a chemical experiment in the bathroom at his home, during which he ignited a mixture he had prepared in order to test the materials.

Shalabi also deleted files and search history from his phone in an attempt to obscure his actions.

The indictment charges Shalabi with preparing to commit an act of terror, murder, and receiving training for terror purposes.