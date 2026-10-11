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WATCH: New Oct. 7 footage shows opening Hamas rocket salvos fired from residential areas

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Newly surfaced footage from the morning of the Oct. 7 massacre shows Hamas terrorists firing missiles at Israeli communities from inside their own neighborhoods, using civilian areas as launch sites.

 

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