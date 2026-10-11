WATCH: New Oct. 7 footage shows opening Hamas rocket salvos fired from residential areas October 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-oct-7-footage-shows-opening-hamas-rocket-salvos-fired-from-residential-areas/ Email Print Newly surfaced footage from the morning of the Oct. 7 massacre shows Hamas terrorists firing missiles at Israeli communities from inside their own neighborhoods, using civilian areas as launch sites. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/iTpGpjPu6HKP68MZ.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/79gYgufifax7UJqh.mp4 Hamasmissile attacksOct. 7th massacre