Singer Boy George faces threats over his support for Israel, planned Tel Aviv shows

British pop star Boy George says he’s refusing to back down from two planned shows in Israel, defying threats, harassment, and boycott pressure.

By World Israel News Staff

British pop star Boy George has revealed that he has received threats, lost longtime friends and encountered significant professional obstacles over his outspoken support for Israel, but insists he will proceed with two scheduled concerts in Tel Aviv next month despite mounting pressure to cancel.

The 65-year-old Culture Club frontman described the backlash in a Channel 12 interview aired Saturday, saying his public solidarity with Israel and the Jewish community had led to harassment, damaged professional relationships and even the withdrawal of an invitation to a friend’s memorial service.

“I’ve had threats, and I’ve had people defacing my pictures and concert posters,” George said, expressing disbelief that some of those targeting him claimed to be acting in the name of peace.

The singer said several former friends and colleagues had distanced themselves following the release of his pro-Israel song “We Will Dance Again” in July, with previously planned musical collaborations and other projects abruptly falling through.

“People just stop calling you and act like you don’t know why they’re not calling,” he said.

George suggested that many entertainment industry figures were reluctant to defend Israel or express solidarity with Jews because they feared alienating younger audiences.

He accused some former associates of adopting fashionable political positions without genuinely understanding the issues involved, saying their opinions had previously revolved around luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana.

The controversy has extended beyond his personal relationships. George previously parted ways with Tony Pontius, who had managed his record label for several years, after Pontius refused to participate in releasing “We Will Dance Again.”

The musician also withdrew from a scheduled appearance as King Herod in the London production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” although his management did not publicly establish a direct connection between that decision and the controversy over the song.

George explained that the song was inspired by the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, particularly the murder of hundreds of young people attending the Nova music festival.

He recalled being deeply disturbed by footage of the attacks and by subsequent attempts to deny that the atrocities had occurred.

“When I wrote ‘We Will Dance Again,’ I felt like the world had really broken my heart again,” he said.

George, who met a survivor of the Nova massacre before writing the song, described the composition as “an emotional statement rather than a political one.”

The song, which includes the declaration “You say genocide, I say war,” defends Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks and criticizes musicians who have condemned Israel while overlooking the October 7 massacre.

Despite his outspoken support for Israel, George rejected suggestions that his position reflected hostility toward Palestinians.

“I never said I didn’t care about Palestine,” he emphasized, explaining that his longstanding friendships with Jewish people had shaped his determination to speak out.

George also revealed that organizing his upcoming Israeli concerts had proven unusually difficult because some musicians were unwilling to travel to the country.

“We’re trying to find a band right now,” he said, laughing about the logistical difficulties.

He joked that he could perform alone with an acoustic guitar, like Ed Sheeran, if necessary, but said he remained confident that he would assemble a group of musicians willing to accompany him.

“I’m trying to find people who are brave enough to come,” he added.

George’s first concert is scheduled for November 4 at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena. After tickets sold out, a second performance was announced for November 7, dedicated to the Nova festival community.

The singer, who has performed in Israel previously, said his support for the Jewish people stretches back decades. He recalled growing up surrounded by Jewish friends, participating in Shabbat meals and Jewish holidays, and drawing inspiration from traditional Jewish clothing.

He also said the controversy had changed the composition of his audiences. While some former fans had stayed away from performances, Jewish supporters carrying Israeli flags had begun attending in greater numbers.

Despite the threats, cancellations and personal fallout, George maintained that he had no intention of retreating from his position or abandoning his plans to perform in Israel.