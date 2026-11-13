1.1 million Europeans demand EU cut ties with Israel in major boycott push

More than 1.1 million Europeans have signed a petition demanding the suspension of trade and diplomatic ties with Israel, forcing the European Commission to formally examine the initiative targeting one of Israel’s most important economic partnerships.

Organized by an alliance of 11 left-wing parties, the campaign seeks to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which governs trade and political cooperation. France, Italy, and Spain contributed the most signatures. The EU, Israel’s largest trading partner, accounted for roughly one-third of its international goods trade in 2025.

The Commission must issue a formal response by May 2027, although the petition does not automatically trigger sanctions or changes to existing agreements.

Meanwhile, Israel is fighting a separate proposal that could threaten its participation in Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research funding program. Israeli officials warn that exclusion could devastate scientific cooperation, drive researchers abroad, and become “the biggest achievement ever for the BDS movement.”