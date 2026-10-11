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WATCH: Ben-Gvir confronts Palestinian jailed for threatening him and his family

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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir revealed that a month ago he visited the imprisoned terror squad that plotted to assassinate him and his family.

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