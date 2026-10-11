WATCH: Ben-Gvir confronts Palestinian jailed for threatening him and his family October 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-gvir-confronts-palestinian-jailed-for-threatening-him-and-his-family/ Email Print Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir revealed that a month ago he visited the imprisoned terror squad that plotted to assassinate him and his family. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-11-16-26-38.mp4 AssassinationItamar Ben-Gvirprison