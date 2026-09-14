Jewish groups issue ‘Jewish Student Bill of Rights’ ahead of new academic year

The Jewish Students’ Bill of Rights aims to prevent future incidents and foster an inclusive environment.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

A torrent of antisemitic abuse in K-12 education across the US and Canada has inspired a new initiative to sway schools into adopting a novel “Jewish Students’ Bill of Rights” authored by a coalition of North American Jewish nonprofit groups.

Announced by the Jewish Federations of North America, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and StandWithUs, the document centers on six core principles: identify, process, teaching, observances, protecting, and assuring.

“No child should have to choose between their education and their identity,” Jewish Federations of North America President and CEO Eric Fingerhut said in a statement.

“We are not asking schools for special treatment. We are asking them to give Jewish students the same seriousness and the same protection that every other student in that building already receives. The Jewish Students’ Bill of Rights is a crucial roadmap of how to do that.”

Specifically, the coalition calls on schools to ensure that they can identify antisemitism; have a clear process for reporting and responding to antisemitic incidents; teach accurately about Jewish culture and history as well as Israel; treat religious observances as excused absence; protect Jewish students’ civil rights; and present contentious issues in a balanced way without pushing a political agenda.

As a whole, the six pillars of the Jewish Students’ Bill of Rights aim to reestablish public education’s commitment to preserving a safe learning environment for Jews at a time of rising antisemitism.

The problem flew under the radar for some time before drawing increased scrutiny following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Stories of Jewish students being pelted with racial epithets, anti-Zionist slander, and, in some cases, physical attacks yielded a windfall of scandals.

In June, for example, administrators in Western Pennsylvania scurried to assure parents and media that neo-Nazism is frowned upon because a student succeeded in placing an antisemitic quotation in the yearbook.

Proclaiming “271k or not enough,” a slogan drawn from online neo-Nazi forums which deny that 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust while arguing that any mass killing of Jews is acceptable anyway, it avoided the detection of the yearbook committee’s editors, none of whom knew of its link to racial hatred.

The Jewish Students’ Bill of Rights aims to prevent future incidents and foster an inclusive environment.

“When a school does not know how to identify or respond to antisemitism, the lesson for every Jewish student in that building is that they do not belong,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said on Wednesday.

“Not one child should be taught that lesson in the classroom. These six standards will set the textbook for what to do, and ADL is ready to help any school that wants to learn how to get this right.”

The bill of rights came after a federal judge in July dismissed with prejudice the legal challenge to a landmark California law enacted last year to combat rising antisemitic discrimination, bullying, and harassment in K-12 schools, ordering the case closed after finding that its opponents had failed to establish standing, ripeness, or a viable constitutional claim.

The ruling is a major defeat for efforts to block Assembly Bill 715, although the plaintiffs may still appeal, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Oct. 7, 2025, the second anniversary of Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel.

The law created an Office of Civil Rights and an Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator while strengthening procedures for investigating discrimination in public schools.

It also requires classroom instruction to be factually accurate and consistent with adopted curricula rather than advocacy, personal opinion, bias, or partisanship. Materials found to have resulted in unlawful discrimination may be permanently removed.