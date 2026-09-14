WATCH: Colombia’s president pledges to always protect Israel during Rosh Hashana ceremony

During a Rosh Hashana visit to Barranquilla’s Jewish community, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella pledged to never stop defending Israel, calling the Jewish people “God’s chosen people.”

During a Rosh Hashanah celebration in Barranquilla, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said: “I will never stop defending Israel because it is the people of God, and I will always stand with Israel.” pic.twitter.com/GZJ01huIi4 — Arab News (@arabnews) September 14, 2026