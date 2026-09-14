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WATCH: Colombia’s president pledges to always protect Israel during Rosh Hashana ceremony

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During a Rosh Hashana visit to Barranquilla’s Jewish community, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella pledged to never stop defending Israel, calling the Jewish people “God’s chosen people.”

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