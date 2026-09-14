WATCH: Neo-Nazis chant ‘Free Palestine’ outside 9/11 memorial

Outside a 9/11 memorial in New York, men wearing swastika armbands shouted “Heil Hitler,” chanted “Free Palestine,” and called for no more wars “on behalf of the Jews.”

NOW: Nazi group throws Roman Salute as they protest Jake Lang’s “Crusader March” in NYC pic.twitter.com/UjfejbOtX8 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 11, 2026