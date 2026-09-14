WATCH: Neo-Nazis chant ‘Free Palestine’ outside 9/11 memorial September 14, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-neo-nazis-chant-free-palestine-outside-9-11-memorial/ Email Print Outside a 9/11 memorial in New York, men wearing swastika armbands shouted “Heil Hitler,” chanted “Free Palestine,” and called for no more wars “on behalf of the Jews.” NOW: Nazi group throws Roman Salute as they protest Jake Lang’s “Crusader March” in NYC pic.twitter.com/UjfejbOtX8 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 11, 2026 🇺🇸 A guy in New York wearing Hitler’s swastika, at a 9/11 memorial, shouting “Free Palestine.” At some point your protest stops being a political statement and becomes 3 unrelated historical catastrophes fighting under one beret. Writer: Oliverpic.twitter.com/evkwQTJMvc — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 14, 2026 9/11AntisemitismFree PalestineNazis