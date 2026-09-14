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WATCH: Neo-Nazis chant ‘Free Palestine’ outside 9/11 memorial

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Outside a 9/11 memorial in New York, men wearing swastika armbands shouted “Heil Hitler,” chanted “Free Palestine,” and called for no more wars “on behalf of the Jews.”

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