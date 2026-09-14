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WATCH: USAF officer shot down over Iran recounts his historic rescue

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During the height of the U.S. campaign against Iran, an F-15 was shot down, stranding two officers and sparking an unprecedented rescue mission as enemy forces closed in.

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