WATCH: USAF officer shot down over Iran recounts his historic rescue

During the height of the U.S. campaign against Iran, an F-15 was shot down, stranding two officers and sparking an unprecedented rescue mission as enemy forces closed in.

MUST WATCH: The incredible true story of the U.S. Air Force officer shot down in Iran, his heroic rescue, and his faith that sustained him.

The greatest military in the history of the world.@60Minutes pic.twitter.com/syxehQFqmO

— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 14, 2026