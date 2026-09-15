Israeli, Arab military chiefs hold secret talks on Iran, Houthis in Germany

Israel and Saudi Arabia are discussing expanded military and intelligence cooperation against the Houthis through CENTCOM mediation.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir secretly met with the military chiefs of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt in Germany last week for talks on the war with Iran and the escalating conflict with the Houthis, two senior Israeli officials said.

US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper organized the closed meeting, which none of the participating countries publicly announced.

Similar gatherings have previously taken place, but this was the first since the United States and Israel began the war against Iran more than six months ago.

Cooper told the military commanders that US forces would remain in the Middle East despite Iranian attacks on American bases.

He also presented Washington’s plan to expand vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Zamir briefed those attending on IDF activities across different fronts, an Israeli official said.

“Last week, CENTCOM hosted senior military officials from eight countries as part of a planned conference in Germany.

“The commanders discussed opportunities to deepen security cooperation in the Middle East,” CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins told Channel 12 News.

Military and intelligence cooperation between Israel and regional countries has expanded since Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the UAE and Bahrain in September 2020.

Israel was later moved from the US military’s European Command area of responsibility to CENTCOM.

During the war, Israel worked alongside the UAE and United States in defensive and offensive operations.

Israeli officials said Israel deployed the Iron Dome missile defense system and Israeli troops to the UAE while providing real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assistance. Cooperation with other Arab countries also expanded.

Separately, Israel and Saudi Arabia are discussing expanded military and intelligence cooperation against the Houthis through CENTCOM mediation, a source familiar with the matter said.

Those discussions include possible Israeli assistance for Saudi military operations against the Houthis and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support similar to that provided to the UAE.

The talks come as the Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia, made gains in Yemen, and effectively taken control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.