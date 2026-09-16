Tucker Carlson accuses Israel of ‘working to exterminate’ all Gazans, says US committed ‘war crimes’ against Nazi Germany

Tucker Carlson stands in the East Room of the White House during an event with President Donald Trump, January 9, 2026. (X)

Far-right pundit slams reported plans of major US aerial munitions sale to Israel, while accusing the US of “war crimes” against Nazi Germany in World War II.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Far-right commentator Tucker Carlson blasted the Trump administration on Tuesday, following reports that the US is preparing to greenlight a $2.8 billion aerial munitions package for Israel, including some 40,000 one-ton bombs.

Carlson penned a lengthy post on his X account, railing against the reported munitions package while accusing Israel of pursuing the extermination of the “unarmed civilian population in Gaza.”

“There is no precedent for what the Trump administration is doing. Nor is there a justification,” Carlson wrote. He ended the post by arguing that “only public outrage can stop this.”

The administration has not publicly announced the sale. Congressional committees have instead received an informal notification, an early stage in the US arms-transfer process.

Two US officials and another person familiar with the plan told AP that the package is not yet final.

In his X post, Carlson drew parallels between the proposed arms package, Allied air campaigns against Germany and Japan during World War II, and Israeli military actions since October 7, 2023.

Carlson falsely claimed that the total destructive power of the bombs reportedly included in the preliminary arms package is three times that of the nuclear bomb dropped by the US on Hiroshima in 1945.

The Mark III “Fat Man” plutonium fission bomb used in the Hiroshima bombing has been rated at between 15 to 21 kilotons, yielding the equivalent of 15,000 to 21,000 tons of TNT.

While each of the MK-84 bombs included in the reported arms package to Israel weighs roughly one ton, the actual explosive power is the equivalent of half a ton of TNT.

In his diatribe, Carlson claimed that for Israel, collateral damage from the use of high-explosive aerial munitions is an “upside.”

“The slaughter was so grotesque and embarrassing that for a moment the Biden administration paused a shipment of Mark 84s. Those shipments quickly resumed under Trump. Now they’ve accelerated.”

The former Fox News host went on to call Israel’s military campaign against Hamas a “crime,” and claimed that more than 250,000 people have been killed in the fighting in Gaza, more than three times the figure claimed by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Accusing Israel of “genocide,” Carlson said Israel is actively working to “exterminate” the entire population of the Gaza Strip.

“The government of Israel is not fighting World War Two, or even a war. It is engaged in periodic skirmishes with a guerrilla force in Lebanon, and it is working to exterminate an unarmed civilian population in Gaza. Neither front requires modern 2,000-pound bombs.”

“By any definition, what the Netanyahu government has done in Gaza is genocide.”

Carlson also accused the United States Army and Britain’s Royal Air Force of war crimes against Nazi Germany for the 1945 strategic bombing campaign against Dresden.

“The 1945 Allied bombings of Dresden, now acknowledged as a war crime, destroyed about half of the city’s inhabited buildings.”

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene echoed Carlson’s criticism of the planned weapons transfer in an X post replying to Carlson.

“This is exactly what Trump is talking about when he says the Iran war will be over after the midterms,” wrote Greene.

“We did not vote for this. America does not support this. Our tax dollars and weapons have been used to kill tens of thousands of innocent people. My God, what comes next?”

Opposition has emerged from Democrats as well, though for differing political and policy reasons. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said he would attempt to build congressional support against the transaction.