Wheelchair-bound German shopkeeper attacked repeatedly over posters against antisemitism

Elderly Berlin shop owner assaulted multiple times by youths after he displayed posters condemning antisemitism.

By World Israel News Staff

A 67-year-old wheelchair-bound shopkeeper in Berlin was repeatedly assaulted by groups of youths after displaying posters condemning antisemitism and commemorating the October 7 Hamas massacre, German police said, prompting an investigation into suspected antisemitic violence.

Hans-Georg Lindenau, who operates the M99 store in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, suffered injuries to his head and arm during a series of attacks between October 7 and 9.

The assaults began on October 7, the third anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, when approximately six youths entered Lindenau’s shop, verbally abused him and sprayed him with pepper spray.

The following evening, a group of up to six youths returned and again attacked the shopkeeper with pepper spray. After Lindenau shouted for help, the assailants fled, only to return shortly afterward as he was preparing to close his business.

During the second confrontation, the attackers allegedly sprayed him again and struck him, leaving him with injuries to his face and head.

“They called me a son of a bitch and wanted to know whether I was Jewish,” Lindenau said.

He also reported being struck on the head with what he believed was a blank-firing pistol.

The attacks continued Friday evening, when witnesses reportedly observed as many as eight youths arriving outside the store on electric scooters. The group punched and kicked the entrance door, damaging it before fleeing.

Lindenau said he believed the attacks were triggered by posters he had placed in his shop windows at the beginning of October, including one declaring, “Fight against antisemitism. We will dance again.”

The message commemorated the victims of the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, including those murdered at the Nova music festival in southern Israel.

Lindenau said he had deliberately displayed the posters alongside information about an open day at Berlin mosques to demonstrate his support for peaceful coexistence between Jews and Muslims.

The shopkeeper, who has operated his business for decades, is a well-known figure in Berlin’s left-wing activist community. His store, M99, sells political literature, posters and other merchandise associated with revolutionary and protest movements.

Despite his association with the city’s radical-left scene, Lindenau emphasized that his business welcomes people from all backgrounds.

“I don’t distinguish between people based on their origin, religion or skin color,” he said, adding that he expects visitors to show the same respect.

Lindenau said he had been threatened by groups of youths even before the October 7 anniversary, but that the harassment intensified after he displayed the posters condemning Jew-hatred.

He acknowledged being frightened by the attacks but said he had received considerable support from local residents.

“The press is also a form of protection,” he said, referring to the attention surrounding the assaults.

Neighbors have reportedly begun visiting his shop to demonstrate solidarity and help protect him against further violence.

Lindenau also said he needed financial assistance to repair the damaged entrance because his insurance would not cover the costs.

Berlin police have transferred the investigation to the State Security Division of the State Criminal Police Office, which handles politically motivated offenses.

Authorities are investigating suspected aggravated assault, criminal insults and property damage, including whether the attacks were motivated by antisemitism.

The attacks come amid heightened concern over antisemitic violence in Germany following the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war in Gaza, with Jewish organizations reporting widespread intimidation and harassment.

No arrests had been announced in connection with the attacks.