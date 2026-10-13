Trump denies Russia, China aiding Iran

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

”They have too much to lose” – President Trump dismisses claims China and Russia are aiding Iran.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump on Monday night rejected claims that China and Russia are providing military assistance to Iran, saying he does not believe either country is supporting Tehran in its ongoing war with the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“I see so many comments from the Radical Left Morons and Lunatics that China and Russia are helping the “wonderful” Islamic Republic of Iran. If they are, it’s at a very low level, but I don’t believe they are at all.”

“They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!”

The president’s remarks follow months of reports alleging that Moscow and Beijing have supplied Iran with military technology, intelligence and equipment used in its missile and drone programs.

In July, Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally assured him that their countries would not supply weapons to Tehran.

Trump said Xi had pledged not to provide or sell weapons to Iran under any circumstances, including through Chinese companies, while Putin had similarly promised not to sell arms to the Islamic Republic.

At the time, Trump warned that involvement by either country “would be very bad for them.”

Despite those assurances, reports have continued to raise questions about Russian and Chinese assistance to Iran.

US officials have acknowledged that Russia provided targeting intelligence and other technical support to Iran during the conflict.

American intelligence agencies have also investigated whether Russian assistance contributed to Iranian drone strikes against CIA facilities in the Middle East, although investigators had not reached definitive conclusions about Moscow’s involvement in those particular attacks.

China has faced similar allegations. An examination of Iranian customs records identified approximately 1,300 shipments of dual-use components from China to Iran’s Defense Ministry during the first six months of 2026, including electronic equipment with potential applications in missile guidance systems and drones.

In June, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong-based individuals and businesses accused of facilitating weapons procurement for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Defense Ministry.

Beijing has denied that Chinese entities have provided military assistance to Iran.