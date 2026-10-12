WATCH: Ben Shapiro tells anti-Israel provocateur to ‘shut the f— up’ October 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-shapiro-tells-anti-israel-provocateur-to-shut-the-f-up/ Email Print Ben Shapiro demolished a University of Iowa questioner who screamed “f*** Israel” and called President Trump a pedophile until the Jewish commentator snapped and told him to “shut the f*** up.” https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/3h4D1VyLtuyHR9gd.mp4 anti-IsraelBen ShapiroDonald Trump