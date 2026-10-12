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WATCH: Ben Shapiro tells anti-Israel provocateur to ‘shut the f— up’

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Ben Shapiro demolished a University of Iowa questioner who screamed “f*** Israel” and called President Trump a pedophile until the Jewish commentator snapped and told him to “shut the f*** up.”

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