WATCH: ‘Genocide accusation is an absurdity,’ charges Ron Dermer October 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-genocide-accusation-is-an-absurdity-charges-ron-dermer/ Email Print Former minister and hostage negotiator Ron Dermer coldly dismantled the genocide claim against Israel, noting the Jewish population still hasn’t recovered from the Holocaust, a real genocide. There are more Gazans alive today than there were before the October 7th attack. It’s a fakeocide, not a genocide. https://t.co/SSeSMa4CQm — Ron Dermer – רון דרמר (@AmbDermer) October 11, 2026 GazaGenocideRon Dermer