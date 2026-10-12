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WATCH: ‘Genocide accusation is an absurdity,’ charges Ron Dermer

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Former minister and hostage negotiator Ron Dermer coldly dismantled the genocide claim against Israel, noting the Jewish population still hasn’t recovered from the Holocaust, a real genocide.

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