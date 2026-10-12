WATCH: ‘Genocide accusation is an absurdity,’ charges Ron Dermer

Former minister and hostage negotiator Ron Dermer coldly dismantled the genocide claim against Israel, noting the Jewish population still hasn’t recovered from the Holocaust, a real genocide.

There are more Gazans alive today than there were before the October 7th attack. It’s a fakeocide, not a genocide. https://t.co/SSeSMa4CQm — Ron Dermer – רון דרמר (@AmbDermer) October 11, 2026