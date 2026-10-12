WATCH: Seinfeld torches heckler and sends her ticket money to Israel October 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-seinfeld-torches-heckler-and-sends-her-ticket-money-to-israel/ Email Print Jerry Seinfeld crushed a Chicago heckler by sarcastically embracing every accusation, vowing to send her ticket money to Israel, and laughing as her protest imploded. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/KHj30sTGmbVNCi9G.mp4 anti-Israeldonationjerry seinfeld