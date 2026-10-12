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WATCH: Seinfeld torches heckler and sends her ticket money to Israel

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Jerry Seinfeld crushed a Chicago heckler by sarcastically embracing every accusation, vowing to send her ticket money to Israel, and laughing as her protest imploded.

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