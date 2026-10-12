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WATCH: Israeli security personnel tearfully recall children’s bravery after accidental explosion

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A boy on a school hike in northern Israel reportedly picked up a Hezbollah submunition, which exploded minutes later in his backpack, killing a teenager and wounding 19 others.

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