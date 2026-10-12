WATCH: Israeli security personnel tearfully recall children’s bravery after accidental explosion October 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-security-personnel-tearfully-recall-childrens-bravery-after-accidental-explosion/ Email Print A boy on a school hike in northern Israel reportedly picked up a Hezbollah submunition, which exploded minutes later in his backpack, killing a teenager and wounding 19 others. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-12-21-04-09.mp4 ExplosionLebanonMass casualty incident