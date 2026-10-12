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WATCH: IDF destroys tunnels hundreds of meters long in southern Lebanon

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IDF forces destroyed Hezbollah tunnels hundreds of meters long in southern Lebanon, uncovering sleeping quarters, rifles, a machine gun and anti-tank missiles.

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