WATCH: IDF destroys tunnels hundreds of meters long in southern Lebanon October 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-tunnels-hundreds-of-meters-long-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print IDF forces destroyed Hezbollah tunnels hundreds of meters long in southern Lebanon, uncovering sleeping quarters, rifles, a machine gun and anti-tank missiles. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/P5nLGbHs5wbTdAqO.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanontunnel