WATCH: Senior Iranian military official threatens strikes on vital AI centers October 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-iranian-military-official-threatens-strikes-on-vital-ai-centers/ Email Print Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, vowed that if war resumes, Tehran will strike sensitive AI data centers and other infrastructure, inflicting untold financial losses. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Tu8fiErpw07PM7tQ-1.mp4 IRGCMohsen Rezaeistrikes