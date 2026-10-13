Liberman warns US could recognize Palestinian state within two years



Liberman predicted recognition would cover Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, Gaza and Jerusalem.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman warned Thursday that the United States could recognize a Palestinian state within two years unless Israel takes diplomatic action to prevent the move.

Speaking at the annual Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University, Liberman said he believes recognition would not occur while US President Donald Trump remains in office but argued that Israel must act during that period.

“As long as Trump is in power, I believe there will be no recognition of a Palestinian state, but these two years must be utilized to prevent the disaster,” Liberman said.

Liberman said he had spoken over the past week with officials at the US State Department and National Security Council who supported recognizing a Palestinian state.

“Everyone across the board is in favor of recognizing a Palestinian state,” he said. “I’m telling you with 200% certainty, the Americans will lead a resolution in the Security Council and the Palestinians will become a state in every sense of the word, a full member of the UN.”

Liberman predicted recognition would cover Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, Gaza and Jerusalem.

“Exactly two years from this conference, the US is going to recognize a Palestinian state, throughout Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, Gaza and East Jerusalem. And that is something that is almost irreversible,” he said.

Liberman accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of failing to pursue an Israeli diplomatic initiative and claimed Netanyahu wants a Palestinian state established.

“Netanyahu is acting and wants a Palestinian state to be established. Because inaction, restraint when we are not taking any initiative, means we won’t be able to complain,” he said.

He also claimed the Palestinians are preparing for a comprehensive confrontation with Israel, beginning with Palestinian Authority elections that he said are expected at the end of November.

Liberman challenged Netanyahu to take legal action if he disputed the allegations.

“If Netanyahu thinks I’m wrong, then he is welcome to file a complaint against me, sue me in court, and I pledge that at that moment I will waive my immunity.”