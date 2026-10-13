Trump says he may endorse candidate in Israel’s election

President Donald Trump is pictured during a meeting to sign an executive order about vaccines, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

He did not identify Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or any other candidate as a potential recipient of his endorsement.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he may endorse a candidate in Israel’s Oct. 27 election, two weeks before voters head to the polls, after previously saying he would not make an endorsement.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before traveling to Alaska on Oct. 13, 2026, Trump was asked why he had not endorsed a candidate in the election.

“I haven’t thought about it. Maybe I’ll do something. We may endorse somebody in these elections,” Trump said.

Trump also said, “We haven’t even thought about it,” before adding, “Well, we may be. I may be doing something.”

He did not identify Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or any other candidate as a potential recipient of his endorsement.

In separate remarks about Israel, Trump said he was “not involved in politics anymore” but pointed to his past pro-Israel record and said, “I wouldn’t underestimate Bibi.”

Trump’s comments came as N12 reported that he and Netanyahu had discussed the possibility of renewed fighting against Iran before the Israeli election.

Netanyahu told Israeli security chiefs in recent days that Trump had initiated a discussion about the possibility of renewed fighting before the election and asked whether Israel would participate, according to a senior Israeli official cited by N12.

A U.S. official said Trump had discussed the issue with Netanyahu several times but had not committed to taking action.

“Bibi spoke with the president about it several times, and the president told him, ‘Well, you know what, Bibi, go ahead and get ready.’ But he didn’t really give him any commitment. ‘Go ahead and get ready’ could mean now, it could mean later, and it could mean never,” the U.S. official said.

Trump stopped short Tuesday of committing to an endorsement in Israel’s election, saying only that he may make a decision soon.