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WATCH: Statue of imprisoned Palestinian terror mastermind erected in London

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In a disgusting display, Palestine House, a London community center for Palestinians, erected a statue of Marwan Barghouti, the terror leader now jailed in Israel for terror plots, on its front porch.

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