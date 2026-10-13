WATCH: Statue of imprisoned Palestinian terror mastermind erected in London October 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-statue-of-imprisoned-palestinian-terror-mastermind-erected-in-london/ Email Print In a disgusting display, Palestine House, a London community center for Palestinians, erected a statue of Marwan Barghouti, the terror leader now jailed in Israel for terror plots, on its front porch. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Nl8wTvvtK2k5i9rG.mp4 LondonMarwan BarghoutiTerrorism