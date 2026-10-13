121 anti-Israel sanctions in place worldwide, study finds

Study of anti-Israel sanctions and restrictive measures finds that a total 121 such measures have been put in place or proposed across 62 different countries.

By World Israel News Staff

A total of 121 sanctions and other restrictive measures targeting Israel have been documented across 62 countries, according to a new database released by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), which warns that the cumulative impact could threaten Israel’s economy, international trade and defense industry.

The database identifies 93 measures currently in force, 19 historical measures and nine proposals or planned restrictions. It allows users to examine the measures by country, category and status, while displaying their geographical distribution on an interactive world map.

Spain leads the list with nine documented measures, followed by Turkey with seven, the United Kingdom with six and Belgium with five. The database also identifies anti-Israel boycott decisions within American academic institutions.

Financial restrictions account for the largest category, with 40 measures, representing approximately one-third of the total. Trade and defense-related measures follow with 24 each, alongside 14 diplomatic measures, 12 legal measures, five in other categories and two involving institutions.

JPPI cautioned that the number of measures recorded in each country does not necessarily reflect their severity, since a single restriction can have a greater impact than several others combined.

Dr. Shuki Friedman, director-general of JPPI, warned that even narrowly targeted sanctions could have consequences far beyond their immediate targets.

“Anyone who thinks sanctions against ministers, individuals in Judea and Samaria, or products from the region will stop at the Green Line is mistaken,” Friedman said.

“Sanctions have a ripple effect. When they accumulate, they can affect banks, companies, investors and trading partners that have no connection whatsoever to the individual or entity being sanctioned. The real danger is the transition from targeted sanctions to damage to the systems on which Israel’s economy and security depend.”

Friedman emphasized the potential consequences of financial restrictions, particularly when banks, insurers and international corporations face regulatory or legal risks associated with their Israeli business relationships.

“When a bank, insurance company, investor or international company has to take into account legal or regulatory risks arising from its ties with Israel, it may prefer to reduce its exposure from the outset,” he said.

The institute also highlighted the potential consequences of trade and defense restrictions, particularly given Israel’s dependence on imported raw materials, components and technologies, as well as international markets for its exports.

“Israel is a small country dependent on international trade,” Friedman said. “If significant restrictions are imposed on imports of dual-use components or on essential commercial relationships, this will no longer be a question of harm to a particular entity in Judea and Samaria. It could become a question of Israel’s ability to manufacture, export and maintain complex systems.”

He added that Israel should prepare for such a possibility before the consequences materialize.

The database documents restrictive measures across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. It also tracks proposed measures, allowing policymakers to identify possible future restrictions before they take effect.

According to Friedman, the growing number of restrictions requires Israel to adopt a coordinated national strategy rather than addressing each measure individually.

“The number 121 is only the starting point,” he said. “The more important question is what will happen if the trend continues. A single sanction may be limited in scope; 121 measures in 62 countries already justify a systemic approach.”

Friedman called for the establishment of a national mechanism to assess the potential effects of sanctions on Israel’s financial system, trade, investment, supply chains and defense industry.

“Israel must examine this risk as it examines any other strategic risk — map it, prepare for it and act to prevent deterioration,” he said.