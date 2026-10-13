WATCH: IDF foils terror plot, arrests four Islamic Jihad terrorists October 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-foils-terror-plot-arrests-four-islamic-jihad-terrorists/ Email Print IDF forces arrested four Islamic Jihad terrorists in northern Samaria who were planning an attack against Israeli forces and civilians, foiling the plot. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/RCeQJB2xBsyX_CW4.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/OCq_LE_zqmKPMgiv.mp4 IDFSamariaterorrism