Search

WATCH: IDF foils terror plot, arrests four Islamic Jihad terrorists

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-foils-terror-plot-arrests-four-islamic-jihad-terrorists/
Email Print

IDF forces arrested four Islamic Jihad terrorists in northern Samaria who were planning an attack against Israeli forces and civilians, foiling the plot.

 

>