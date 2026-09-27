‘You either trade with Washington, or with Iran’: US tightens economic siege on Tehran

U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger during a news conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump administration is dramatically tightening its economic siege on Iran, warning governments across the Middle East and Europe: keep trading with Tehran and risk losing access to the United States.

Treasury official Jonathan Burke reportedly carried the ultimatum to more than 50 countries, telling Iran’s trading partners: “You either trade with Washington, or with Iran.” According to The Wall Street Journal, the pressure is already biting, with regional governments severing or restricting ties as Washington threatens sanctions against businesses, banks and airports that continue dealing with Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has acknowledged the mounting economic pressure but vowed not to capitulate. “We will die, but we will not bow our heads,” he said, as Burke declared that Washington’s patience with Tehran had reached its limit.