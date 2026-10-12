Federal agents reportedly raid Ilhan Omar’s home in immigration fraud probe

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference, May 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Omar has denied allegations that she married her brother or committed immigration fraud.

By Rikki Zagelbaum, JNS

Federal agents reportedly searched the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) early on Monday in connection with an investigation into possible immigration fraud, multiple news outlets reported.

Investigators are examining immigration paperwork completed by the congresswoman’s late father when she was a child, two sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, reportedly arrived at Omar’s home around 6 a.m.

(JNS sought comment from the U.S. Justice Department.)

“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” a department spokesman stated, per news reports.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

The department did not identify Omar or specify the nature of the investigation in the reported statement.

In September, Markwayne Mullin, U.S. secretary of homeland security, said that Omar was under investigation over allegations that she married her brother to help him immigrate to the United States.

At the time, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the department does not comment on ongoing investigations or potential enforcement actions.

“No one, including members of Congress, are above the law,” the spokesman told JNS at the time.

In March, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told podcast host Benny Johnson that Omar “definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America” and that the Trump administration was seeking legal remedies to “go after” the congresswoman.

Omar has denied allegations that she married her brother or committed immigration fraud. Authorities have not publicly established whether Monday’s reported search is connected to those allegations.

Omar, a Somali-born Democrat who has represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District since 2019, became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

No charges against Omar have been announced. She is among Israel’s harshest critics in Congress.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) stated on Monday that “we tried to subpoena the immigration records of Ilhan Omar and her alleged brother-husband. Both Democrats and Republicans blocked it in Oversight.”

“If the fraud is proven, she should be denaturalized and removed from this country,” Mace stated. “No one is above the law.”