Saudis lacking interceptors as Houthis pound kingdom: Report

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly fears assassination and is being moved between heavily protected underground bunkers.

By World Israel News Staff

Saudi Arabia is running low on critical missile interceptors as repeated aerial attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen rattle the Gulf kingdom, according to a new report.

Recent attacks on Saudi airports have killed more than a dozen people and wounded hundreds in recent days, intensifying concerns over the country’s ability to defend itself against sustained barrages.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the kingdom has reached the point of rationing its air defense interceptors and prioritizing the locations where its remaining systems are deployed.

A source familiar with the Saudi royal family’s discussions told the newspaper that a decision has been made to concentrate air defense batteries around the sites considered most important, including critical energy infrastructure and royal palaces.

Saudi Arabia is “struggling to cover the vast country with air defense,” the Post reported, describing a strategic shift toward protecting key facilities rather than attempting to defend as much of the country’s territory as possible.

The security threat has also reportedly heightened concerns for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, whose father remains the country’s official king. According to the report, the crown prince fears he could be assassinated in a Houthi missile strike.

Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly being moved between heavily protected underground bunkers at various locations, accompanied by security guards he has personally selected.

Meanwhile, the Houthis have publicly reiterated that they do not intend to back down and will continue targeting Saudi airports. The group’s warnings could further complicate air travel and raise concerns for international companies, employees and travelers operating in the kingdom.

“We reiterate our warning to all international companies, experts, employees, workers, and travelers from all over the world to not operate flights to Saudi airports, as they are unsafe, except for the airports and airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina,” Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement publsihed on Telegram.