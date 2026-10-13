WATCH: Antisemitic streamer plays as Hamas terrorist in Oct. 7 video game October 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-antisemitic-streamer-plays-as-hamas-terrorist-in-oct-7-video-game/ Email Print Antisemitic influencer Sneako livestreamed himself playing “Fursan al-Aqsa: The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” a game referencing Oct. 7, cosplaying as a Hamas terrorist while shooting an Israeli flag. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/1bN2LA2lJhi5fhea.mp4 SNEAKO plays the Palestinian resistance game “Fursan al-Aqsa: The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque” for the FIRST TIME on stream 😭🇵🇸 https://t.co/4odRrTACBC — SNEAKO HQ (@SNEAKOHQ) October 13, 2026 HamasSneakoVideo games