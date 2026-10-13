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WATCH: Antisemitic streamer plays as Hamas terrorist in Oct. 7 video game

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Antisemitic influencer Sneako livestreamed himself playing “Fursan al-Aqsa: The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” a game referencing Oct. 7, cosplaying as a Hamas terrorist while shooting an Israeli flag.

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