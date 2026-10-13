Group of 100 Jewish educators cancels Italy study trip after being asked to condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza

“I distance myself from the occupation of Gaza and the violation of children’s and human beings’ rights in the occupied territories as well as in every place in the world,” the condemnation read.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

A group of nearly 100 Jewish early childhood educators from the United States has canceled a planned study trip to Italy after being asked to sign a statement condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, casting a shadow over a years-long academic partnership between American and Italian educational institutions.

First reported by Jewish Insider, the Paradigm Project—a US-based professional learning network for early childhood educators—had planned to bring a group of Jewish education professionals to Reggio Emilia, in northern Italy, from Oct. 11 to 16.

As part of the program, the educators were set to explore the Reggio Emilia Approach, an educational philosophy that emphasizes children’s curiosity, creativity, and active role in learning, and learn how to apply its principles and teaching methods in their own classrooms.

Developed in the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia in the years following World War II, the approach views children as active participants in their own learning rather than passive recipients of instruction.

Through hands-on exploration, collaboration, and creative activities, the approach encourages teachers to observe children’s interests and create classroom environments that support discovery and the development of ideas rather than rely on a rigid, predetermined curriculum.

The planned visit was thrown into controversy when participants were asked to sign a statement condemning Israel’s defensive military campaign against the Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza before they could take part in the program.

“I distance myself from the occupation of Gaza and the violation of children’s and human beings’ rights in the occupied territories as well as in every place in the world,” the statement read, according to a screenshot obtained by Jewish Insider.

Earlier this month, parents affiliated with Reggio Children, the organization overseeing the educational approach and a longtime partner of Paradigm Project, objected to the delegation’s planned visit, alleging that some participants supported the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to the JI report, Reggio Children had also reportedly organized a protest targeting the delegation over the participants’ Jewish identity and ties to Israel and drafted a document for visiting groups that called for keeping “militarization out of schools.”

In a statement to educators last week, the Paradigm Project confirmed that it had canceled the trip and notified Reggio Children that the visit would not go ahead as planned.

The organization pointed to the current climate as an obstacle to the program’s goals, emphasizing that meaningful learning depends on a “calm, open setting” in which educators can fully engage with the experience.

“The Paradigm Project is a professional learning network for early childhood educators from across the United States. They planned this trip for one reason: to learn from the Reggio Emilia Approach and bring what they learned back to the young children in their classrooms,” the statement reads.

However, the organization expressed hope that the relationship could be maintained, with further discussions potentially leading to a redesigned program and opportunities for future collaboration.