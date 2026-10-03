WATCH: Huckabee gifts Flydubai hero personal autographed Trump cap October 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-huckabee-gifts-flydubai-hero-personal-autographed-trump-cap/ Email Print U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee met FlyDubai hero Yaniv Hayoun, who stopped a terrorist and pulled the plane from a deadly dive, then gifted him an autographed Trump “Make America Great Again” hat. Today I had the privilege of thanking the hero Yaniv Hayoun for his courageous actions saving a plane full of souls onboard FlyDubai FZ1073. As a small token of gratitude, I gifted him a hat signed by our favorite @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. On behalf of President Trump and the… pic.twitter.com/goUi2vmpfg — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) October 2, 2026 Donald Trumpflydubai hijackingYaniv Hayun