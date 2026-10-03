WATCH: Huckabee gifts Flydubai hero personal autographed Trump cap

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee met FlyDubai hero Yaniv Hayoun, who stopped a terrorist and pulled the plane from a deadly dive, then gifted him an autographed Trump “Make America Great Again” hat.

Today I had the privilege of thanking the hero Yaniv Hayoun for his courageous actions saving a plane full of souls onboard FlyDubai FZ1073.

As a small token of gratitude, I gifted him a hat signed by our favorite @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.

On behalf of President Trump and the… pic.twitter.com/goUi2vmpfg

— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) October 2, 2026