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WATCH: Huckabee gifts Flydubai hero personal autographed Trump cap

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U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee met FlyDubai hero Yaniv Hayoun, who stopped a terrorist and pulled the plane from a deadly dive, then gifted him an autographed Trump “Make America Great Again” hat.

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