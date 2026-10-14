‘Wait till you see what we do’ – Trump threatens new attacks on Iran

President Donald Trump is pictured during a meeting to sign an executive order about vaccines, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US has “had it” with Tehran, says Trump, hints at new strikes on Iran during rally in Alaska.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday night that Iran could face renewed American military action, declaring that Washington has had enough of Tehran as speculation mounts over a possible resumption of large-scale strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Wasilla, Alaska, ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, Trump delivered one of his strongest warnings to Iran in recent days.

“Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number. We sort of had it,” Trump told supporters.

The president also reiterated his determination to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“We’ve had it, but you know it doesn’t matter. The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The comments came hours after Trump told reporters at the White House that his administration was preparing to make a decision on Iran’s future, while portraying the country’s economic situation as increasingly desperate.

“Iran is a failed country,” Trump declared.

“They have no economy. They have 300% inflation. They have no money. They’re not paying their troops. They’re not paying anybody,” he said.

“We’ll make a decision on Iran very soon,” he added.

Trump did not specify what action Washington might take or provide a timetable for a possible military operation.

His remarks follow reports that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed launching another major offensive against Iranian nuclear and military facilities ahead of elections in both countries.

According to a report published Tuesday, Netanyahu raised concerns about intelligence indicating that Iran was attempting to rebuild elements of its nuclear program, including possible uranium enrichment activities at the Pickaxe Mountain facility.

The two leaders reportedly discussed a potential joint operation during several conversations over the past two weeks.

However, Trump subsequently indicated that the US would not launch renewed strikes before the November 3 midterm elections, while American and Israeli military officials continued preparing for the possibility of further fighting.

A White House official denied that Trump and Netanyahu had discussed restarting the war, reiterating that the president had ruled out attacking Iran before the elections.

The conflicting signals have left uncertainty over whether Trump’s latest statements represent a change in policy or an effort to increase pressure on Tehran.

The renewed threats also coincide with an escalating confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.

On Tuesday, Trump accused the Houthis of deliberately attacking Saudi infrastructure to drive up global oil prices ahead of the US elections. He suggested that Tehran was directing the renewed attacks and warned that Washington could respond after the vote.

The Houthis have launched a series of missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport that killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300.

Saudi forces have responded with airstrikes against Houthi positions and fuel infrastructure in Yemen, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to resolve the confrontation with Iran have made little progress. Qatari mediators are reportedly awaiting Tehran’s response to an American proposal that includes demands for restrictions on its nuclear activities.