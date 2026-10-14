Katz: Iran, proxies planning attacks to influence Israeli elections

Israel’s Defense Minister vowed a forceful response to attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, regardless of the election calendar.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Tuesday that Iran and its proxy groups are planning terrorist attacks against Israel in an attempt to influence the outcome of the country’s upcoming elections, scheduled for October 27.

Katz made the statement during a ceremony marking the opening of an exhibition on the Altalena affair at the Irgun Museum in Tel Aviv. He said Israeli security officials were identifying potential attempts by Tehran and its allies to carry out attacks ahead of the vote.

“We are identifying attempts by our enemies, led by Iran and its proxies, to carry out terrorist attacks that would influence the results of the elections in Israel,” Katz said.

“In the face of these attempts, we must present a united front and send a clear message that political disagreements will not undermine our collective resolve against our enemies,” he said.

Katz’s remarks carried particular significance given the historical episode commemorated by the event. The exhibition focuses on the Altalena, a ship carrying Jewish fighters and weapons to pre-state Israel in 1948 that was attacked and sunk by the Haganah, the main Jewish military force at the time, amid a bitter dispute with the Irgun over military authority and the distribution of arms.

At least 16 people aboard the ship were killed in the confrontation, with the incident long serving as a reminder to Israelis of the dangers of internal divisions during periods of national crisis.

Against that historical backdrop, Katz urged Israelis to maintain unity despite political disagreements, warning that the country’s enemies could seek to exploit domestic divisions during the election period.

The defense minister also issued a forceful warning to any group that attempts to attack Israel or harm its soldiers and civilians, stressing that the country’s security response would not be constrained by the electoral calendar.

“Let our enemies know: Anyone who attacks us, before or after the elections, and anyone who harms IDF soldiers or Israeli civilians will be dealt a crushing blow and will pay the heaviest price,” Katz emphasized.

“Together with the IDF and the security forces, we will act to defend the country at all times and wherever necessary. Decisions will be made according to security needs, without regard to any other considerations,” he added.