IDF deploys Commando Division in Judea amid heightened terror concerns

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addresses senior commanders during a military conference held at the Israeli Air Force’s Ramat David Base, April 27, 2026. (IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

The decision followed a situational assessment and was made at Zamir’s direction.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered the 98th Division, the Commando Division, to assume responsibility for an operational sector in Judea and take command of the Judea and Etzion brigades following recent terrorist attacks and concerns about escalation ahead of Sukkot, the olive harvest and the elections.

The unusual deployment will place the headquarters of the 98th Division alongside the Judea and Samaria Division as the IDF seeks to strengthen its command structure in the area.

Several weeks ago, it was reported that Zamir had instructed the 98th Division to prepare for the possibility that its headquarters would operate in part alongside the Judea and Samaria Division.

The preparations reflected concerns that the Judea and Samaria Division would struggle to oversee numerous operational arenas across a large geographic area.

The IDF confirmed the decision in a statement, saying it followed a situational assessment and was made at Zamir’s direction.

The 98th Division headquarters will be deployed in Judea and Samaria and assume command of the Judea and Etzion brigades.

“The deployment of the division headquarters in the area is part of an effort to strengthen command and control in order to enhance defensive and offensive capabilities in Judea and Samaria. This comes against the backdrop of the recent events in Judea and Samaria and the desire to increase security during this tense period. The IDF continues to conduct ongoing situational assessments in accordance with the operational picture.”

The deployment follows two recent terrorist attacks. Netanel Shukron, a father of six, was murdered in an attack on the morning of Yom Kippur. A member of the security forces was seriously wounded in another attack at the Maccabim checkpoint.

Military officials are concerned that several factors could contribute to heightened tensions in the region in the coming days, including the olive harvest and the approaching elections.

The IDF plans to concentrate forces across the area in an effort to prevent different types of terrorist attacks, including copycat attacks and attacks driven by incitement.