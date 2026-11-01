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WATCH: Israeli MMA fighter targeted with antisemitic abuse in Thailand

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Israeli professional MMA fighter Ahavat Hashem Gordon was verbally assaulted in Thailand by a passerby who screamed, “Hey you Jewish boy, f*** you” and “Free Palestine,” in a vile display of antisemitism.

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