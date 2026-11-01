WATCH: Israeli MMA fighter targeted with antisemitic abuse in Thailand November 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-mma-fighter/ Email Print Israeli professional MMA fighter Ahavat Hashem Gordon was verbally assaulted in Thailand by a passerby who screamed, “Hey you Jewish boy, f*** you” and “Free Palestine,” in a vile display of antisemitism. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/5qBBxDxzUAp5erNR.mp4 Ahavat Hashem GordanAntisemitismThailand