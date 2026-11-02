Search

WATCH: Crazed El-Sayed supporter viciously attacks Jewish girl on college campus

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-crazed-el-sayed-supporter-viciously-attacks-jewish-girl-on-college-campus/
Email Print

At a campus debate table about radical Islam and the upcoming Michigan elections, a student violently shoved a Jewish content creator after she pointed out that her outfit would never be allowed in Iran.

>