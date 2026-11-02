WATCH: Crazed El-Sayed supporter viciously attacks Jewish girl on college campus November 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-crazed-el-sayed-supporter-viciously-attacks-jewish-girl-on-college-campus/ Email Print At a campus debate table about radical Islam and the upcoming Michigan elections, a student violently shoved a Jewish content creator after she pointed out that her outfit would never be allowed in Iran. UNHINGED ABDUL SUPPORTER gets TRIGGERED by El-Sayed debate and attacks Jewish conservative creator and Mike Rogers supporter @basedinmalibu She then says SHE WISHES SHE WOULD HAVE KILLED US. @camhigby @teameffujoe @OneMeghanElinor @realjamesowen @TaylorSharp1776 https://t.co/aISn3MuJ9e — Freedom & Whiskey (@FreeAndWhiskey) November 1, 2026 Abdul El-SayedAntisemitismassault