Inside the shadowy network of anti-Israel donors, PACs, and super PACs funding El-Sayed’s ‘grassroots’ campaign

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a campaign rally at Eastern Michigan University, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

A familiar group of donors, many of them Muslims who helped incubate America’s anti-Israel movement, is bankrolling a network of PACs and super PACs.

By Adam Kredo, The Washington Free Beacon

Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate campaign has been quietly supported by a shadowy network of anti-Israel donors and political groups that have quietly spent millions to elect a new breed of radical Democrats, according to a new investigation by the watchdog group Canary Mission.

The same financial network is also funding other far-left candidates who despise Israel, such as Ilhan Omar and Darializa Avila-Chevalier.

Canary Mission, an independent research organization, says it has found that a significant source of financial support for El-Sayed and a cadre of other far-left candidates—in the millions of dollars—is coming from more than a dozen political action committees, many of them created in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack, that are specifically focused on opposition to Israel.

The PACs that I’m a part of are winning a lot of races,” Linda Sarsour, the virulently antisemitic activist, boasted last year at a Council for American-Islamic Relations leadership conference.

In a video message from June of this year, she added: “We all have to step up as a moment to try to fill the gaps that maybe the [Democratic] Party won’t fill because doctor Abdul [El-Sayed] is not their type of candidate.”

The network of about 14 PACs and super PACs—funded by the same 20 or so often-overlapping donors—largely supports the same candidates, Canary Mission found.

While individual PACs have limits on what they can give a candidate, a large number of like-minded PACs giving to a candidate can create a financial firehose.

Super PACs have no limits on what they spend as long as they don’t directly coordinate with a candidate.

The “new wave” of PACs and super PACS was ostensibly created to counter AIPAC—the American pro-Israel lobbying group that is the bogeyman of the far left—and pro-Israel candidates by joining forces with “established progressive, socialist, labor and Muslim political organizations,” including CAIR, with its alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, Canary Mission explained in its report.

“Gaza supplied the rallying issue; opposition to AIPAC helped unite the coalition around an agenda extending well beyond Israel.”

They include CAIR’s affiliated Unity & Justice Fund super PAC as well as the anti-AIPAC juggernaut American Priorities, a super PAC that has spent millions this election cycle to aid far-left, anti-Israel candidates like El-Sayed.

Additional support comes from smaller-sized PACs like Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption, the Muslims United PAC, and PAL PAC, which purports to empower “leaders who stand on the right side of history” against Israel.

A familiar group of donors is funding the network of PACs and super PACs. Many of them are Muslims who have played a central role in incubating the anti-Israel movement across America.

The group includes Amir Nathoo, a board member at “Tech for Palestine” who once referred to Israel as “an evil and delusional state that is a stain on human history,” and Showcase Commerce CEO Mohammad Waqas Javed, who donated more than a million dollars to an assortment of political groups that consider opposition to Israel a central platform.

“We are building political influence in cities across America,” Sarsour said in other interviews.

Canary Mission lays out “an expanding electoral infrastructure capable of turning opposition to AIPAC into money, organizing capacity and leverage within the Democratic Party. Behind the grassroots branding, humanitarian appeals and promises to reject big money is a sophisticated electoral infrastructure helping far-left organizations and their allies gain power within the Democratic Party.”

El-Sayed’s hotly watched election “is the strongest financial chain case study of the election cycle,” according to Canary Mission, which documented a vast and overlapping network of organizations committed to undercutting Israel and keeping so-called Zionist money out of politics that are funding El-Sayed.

CAIR and its political affiliate, CAIR Action, is the central Muslim Brotherhood-linked group funding El-Sayed.

The advocacy group was linked by federal prosecutors to the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee as part of the FBI’s sprawling investigation into terrorism funding by Holy Land Foundation.

CAIR was named in that trial as an unindicted co-conspirator and has since gone on to build a formidable political advocacy machine for candidates that support its virulently anti-Israel platform.

CAIR Action contributed $185,000 to the super PAC Unity & Justice Fund, which is also affiliated with CAIR.

The Unity & Justice Fund is a notable El-Sayed backer and transferred at least $175,000 to another pro-El-Sayed super PAC, Fighting for Michigan.

The Free Beacon has further reported that El-Sayed’s father-in-law, Tayed Jukaku, held leadership positions with CAIR, the Islamic Society of North America, and Life for Relief and Development, all of which have long faced allegations of historical ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The political ecosystem behind these PACs was largely birthed by a cohort of Muslim advocacy groups, among them CAIR, MPower Change, EmGage, and the IMEU Policy Project.

Many of these groups—including CAIR, EmGage, and IMEU—later formed 501(c)(4) political action committees that are permitted to channel funds to candidates, essentially transforming the way in which these notoriously anti-Israel groups peddle influence in Washington, particularly in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

“Before October 7, much of the relevant infrastructure already existed in separate spheres: Progressive electoral organizations, Muslim civic groups, Palestine advocacy organizations, labor networks and candidate-recruitment organizations,” according to Canary Mission.

“By 2026, the significance of the c4 layer was no longer theoretical. Some of these organizations had become identifiable sources of large transfers into independent-spending vehicles.”

“The result,” the report explains, “was not a single financial pipeline or centrally controlled organization, but a multi-entity structure in which advocacy, electoral spending, constituency mobilization and donor resources could operate through separate but mutually reinforcing channels.”

Their missions are supported by at least five “core anti-AIPAC” groups—such as the American Priorities super PAC and Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption—and an assortment of progressive organizations closely tied to the Democratic Socialists of America.

That network of allies includes Justice Democrats, the Working Families Party, and United Auto Workers, among others.

While the vast array of organizations often appear unrelated to one another, the candidates they endorse are largely the same, including El-Sayed in Michigan and other far-left candidates across New York, Minnesota, and Michigan.

The big money donors behind the operation also remain largely the same on an organizational level, showing how cash is distributed to a broad spectrum of organizations all pushing the same candidates and same far-left, anti-Israel platform.

At least eight of the individual donors identified by Canary Mission have also contributed directly to El-Sayed.

American Priorities, the super PAC that has made its name this election cycle by spending more than $6 million to elect anti-AIPAC candidates, has taken in cash from many of the same donors backing groups like Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption, or CAAC, and the Anti-Zionist America PAC.

Sam Mahrouq, a Jordanian immigrant who serves as chairman and CEO of MEI Group, gave $625,000 to American Priorities as of August 2026, according to the report.

As of the same date, Mahrouq was listed in FEC filings as having contributed to the aforementioned anti-AIPAC and anti-Zionist groups.

Javed, the Showcase Commerce CEO, donated more than $1 million to American Priorities, while also giving $5,000 to CAAC and $50,000 to Justice Democrats. Javed also has donated directly to El-Sayed, Omar, and other outspoken far-left candidates.

Another El-Sayed donor, software developer Nasser Barghouti, donated $275,000 to American Priorities while also sitting on IMEU’s board.

Barghouti, who immigrated from Ramallah, has also donated to the Fig and Olive Action PAC, another anti-Israel vehicle cited throughout Canary Mission’s investigation.

Yet another top donor, Native Deodorant founder Moiz Ali, donated $150,000 to American Priorities in March of this year.

His financial contributions have also benefited CAAC, the Anti-Zionist America PAC, and New York City socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani, who received $100,000 from Ali.

Michael Rectenwald, the Anti-Zionist America PAC’s executive director, told the Free Beacon in a statement that his group “is a non-partisan, single-issue PAC focused exclusively on ending U.S. political, financial, and military entanglement with Israel and supporting candidates who reject funding from pro-Israel lobbies (such as AIPAC).” He said he does not coordinate with the other PACs and super PACs.

“I have explicitly distinguished AZPAC’s approach from leftist anti-Zionist activism,” Rectenwald said. “We hold no position on the existence of the state of Israel.”

A spokesman for American Priorities said that “Canary Mission weaponizes antisemitism to cover for their allies’ campaign of hate against Muslim Americans. This report is nothing more than a list of people it wants punished for their politics. We want a foreign policy that matches what American voters believe — and we won’t be intimidated by an anonymously run website that helps ICE pick students to deport.”

The Unity & Justice Fund said it is “proud to support and elect candidates who are committed to fostering just domestic and foreign policies.”

The group added that challenging AIPAC’s political influence and supporting Palestinian rights are “legitimate political positions.”

It also referenced a Reuters report claiming that Canary Mission has “financial ties” to an Israeli nonprofit and that the watchdog group “should face questions about its own funding, operations, and agenda.”

The other PACs, super PACs and their donors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The overlapping support from these and other donors reveals a sophisticated political network that ostensibly allows candidates to claim their campaign is grassroots while still benefiting from the shadowy big money networks they rail against on the campaign trail.

In El-Sayed’s case, the United Auto Workers issued a glowing endorsement in June that claims the candidate has “never taken a dime from corporate PACs.”

But UAW itself sits at the center of this progressive network that is operating in many of the same ways it outwardly decries.

Similarly, El-Sayed claims on his own website: “Our campaign is 100% funded by people like you—not corporations and would-be oligarchs.”

The full picture is much more complex. Canary Mission’s research “identifies American Priorities spending in the race, support from A New Policy and other organizations, and a separate Michigan super PAC infrastructure involving Fighting for Michigan, Unity & Justice, CAIR Action, IMEU-related funding and a large family donor.”

“The case is useful precisely because the money is not a single chain with a single source,” the organization explained.

“Fighting for Michigan reportedly received funds from several major contributors. Unity & Justice had multiple donors. American Priorities was a separate super PAC. El-Sayed’s own campaign was separate again.”

In many cases, the “patriotic branding and anti-corruption rhetoric obscure the network’s funding and true political agenda,” according to Canary Mission.

“The far-left PAC ecosystem supports candidates who condemn ‘big money’ while benefiting from wealthy donors and super PAC spending. They have turned Gaza advocacy into electoral infrastructure aimed at shifting the Democratic Party leftward.”