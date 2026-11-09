Trump sees ‘positive momentum’ toward ending Iran conflict after Qatar talks

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is ‘locked and loaded’ and ready to go,” Trump wrote.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump said Monday that there is “positive momentum” toward ending the conflict with Iran, while warning that the United States remains “locked and loaded” and prepared to take further military action if necessary.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that he had held an “excellent conversation” with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which they discussed developments involving Iran.

Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional countries favor maintaining the existing American naval blockade of Iran, along with the newly established Operation Iron Gate targeting Iranian smuggling routes by land and sea.

“All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon — That is non-negotiable!” Trump declared.

The president warned that Washington remains prepared to respond militarily if the situation changes, although he suggested that further escalation is unlikely.

“Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is ‘locked and loaded’ and ready to go,” Trump wrote.

“At this point, however, that seems to be quite unlikely.”

Trump also emphasized that the American military campaign had strengthened Israel’s security and reduced the Iranian threat throughout the region.

“Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats,” he said.

“We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected.”

The remarks come amid reports of renewed diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Saudi news channel Al Arabiya, citing sources, reported that a Pakistani-Qatari proposal would allow Iran to continue enriching uranium domestically to 3.67%, despite Washington’s previous opposition to Iranian enrichment.

In exchange, Tehran would reduce its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%, while inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency would be permitted to return to the country.

The reported proposal has not been publicly confirmed by Washington, and Trump did not address its specific terms in his statement.

Despite the diplomatic developments, Trump maintained that American pressure on Iran would continue, insisting that the military campaign would ultimately leave the United States and its allies more secure.

“At the conclusion of this Military Engagement, the American People, and the World, will be far safer and more secure,” he concluded.