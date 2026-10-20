Man arrested for assaults on Jewish women in London

Suspect apprehended by Jewish neighborhood patron after three women assaulted in London.

By World Israel News Staff

Three Jewish women, including a mother pushing a baby in a stroller, were assaulted in a series of suspected antisemitic attacks in northeast London on Monday, with volunteers from a Jewish neighborhood watch organization apprehending a suspect before police arrived.

The attacks occurred in the Clapton Common area of Stamford Hill, a neighborhood with a large Orthodox Jewish population. The Metropolitan Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault after receiving reports of the attacks at approximately 1:40 p.m.

According to Shomrim, a Jewish volunteer security organization, the incident began when a visibly Jewish woman contacted its emergency hotline after being punched in the face by a man.

Shomrim volunteers reached the scene within approximately 30 seconds and witnessed another Jewish woman being attacked, the organization said.

The second woman was punched twice in the face, leaving significant bruising.

Footage released by Shomrim shows a man approaching a woman on the sidewalk and apparently striking her before moving away.

Volunteers subsequently detained the suspect and held him until police arrived.

“The victims told Shomrim that they believe they were assaulted because they were Jewish,” the organization said, adding that the suspect appeared to have targeted Jewish women specifically.

Police confirmed receiving reports involving three women, including one who was pushing a baby stroller when she was assaulted. All three are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Shomrim said it had received information about additional possible victims who had not yet contacted police and appealed for witnesses and other women who may have been attacked to come forward.

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the assaults as suspected antisemitic hate crimes and had increased security patrols in the surrounding neighborhood.

Chief Inspector Erica Crawshaw described the attacks as “an alarming and distressing incident” and thanked Shomrim volunteers for intervening.

“We recognize the concern that this incident will have caused the Jewish community here in Hackney,” Crawshaw said.

“We have increased patrols in the area and we are speaking to community leaders to provide further reassurance.”

She emphasized that “Antisemitic behavior and hate crime of any kind will not be tolerated.”

Police also disclosed that the arrested man was being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with a separate incident in the Islington area on Friday, October 16. That investigation involves an alleged assault on a woman believed to be known to the suspect.

He remained in police custody as of Tuesday morning.

The attacks come amid elevated levels of antisemitic violence across Britain.

According to figures published by the Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism and provides security assistance to British Jewish communities, 1,926 antisemitic incidents were recorded nationwide during the first six months of 2026, an increase of 21% compared with the same period in 2025.

The organization recorded 135 antisemitic assaults during that period, an increase of 82% from the 74 documented in the first half of the previous year and the highest six-month total for physical assaults in its records.

Greater London accounted for 994 reported antisemitic incidents during the first half of 2026, including 55 in Hackney.