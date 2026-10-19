Turkish-born Jewish woman attacked by pro-Hamas mob at Istanbul mall

Mob of pro-Hamas activists run towards Turkish-Israeli dual citizen Claudi Medina Halfon at the Istinye Park mall in Istanbul, on October 18, 2026. (X)

Israeli-Turkish woman targeted by anti-Israel mob at Istanbul mall, forced to flee under security escort.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli-Turkish woman was surrounded and verbally attacked by dozens of anti-Israel protesters at a shopping mall in Istanbul on Sunday, prompting security guards to intervene and escort her from the building as the confrontation escalated into physical altercations.

Claudia Medina Halfon, an Israeli citizen of Turkish origin who helps arrange cosmetic treatments for Israelis visiting Turkey, was shopping at the Istinye Park mall in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district when approximately 20 to 25 pro-Hamas activists confronted her.

Videos circulating on social media show protesters waving Turkish and Palestinian flags, following Halfon through the shopping center and shouting accusations against her.

“Everyone, look here, there is a terrorist in Istanbul right now,” one demonstrator shouted.

Others called Halfon a “murderer of children” and chanted, “We don’t want Zionists in our country.”

The confrontation grew increasingly heated as protesters surrounded Halfon and demanded that she leave. Security personnel intervened to separate the parties, while additional shoppers became caught up in the disturbance.

Turkish media reported that several physical altercations broke out before security guards escorted Halfon from the shopping center.

Police and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene, and the mall was evacuated as a precaution. Authorities subsequently opened an investigation into the incident.

The confrontation followed an online campaign targeting Halfon over allegations that she assists Israeli soldiers visiting Turkey for medical treatment and vacations.

Halfon works in the medical tourism industry, helping Israeli clients arrange treatments including hair transplants and cosmetic procedures.

Pro-Hamas organizations have accused her of arranging accommodation and medical services for members of the Israel Defense Forces. Activists have also alleged that her children serve in the Israeli military.

Those accusations have not been independently substantiated.

On October 16, two days before the confrontation, activists associated with the October 7 Movement reportedly filed a criminal complaint against Halfon with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The organization subsequently defended Sunday’s confrontation, describing it as a lawful protest against individuals allegedly connected to the Israeli military.

“We carried out a face-to-face protest using our legal and legitimate rights,” a representative of the movement declared in a statement reported by Turkish media.

The statement also accused Israeli soldiers of responsibility for attacks on hospitals in Gaza and argued that they should not be permitted to receive medical treatment in Turkey.

Other activists associated with the Freedom Watch Platform reportedly participated in the demonstration, which was filmed and shared extensively on Turkish social media.

The incident comes amid severely strained relations between Turkey and Israel following the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly condemned Israel’s military operations and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of committing atrocities against Palestinians.

Ankara has also halted trade with Israel and suspended direct flights between the countries, while diplomatic relations have deteriorated sharply.

Israel and Turkey nevertheless maintain limited diplomatic channels. In September, Israeli diplomat Joel Lion assumed the position of acting chargé d’affaires in Ankara, although Israel’s embassy remains closed and Turkey has not restored its ambassador to Israel.

As of Monday, Turkish authorities had not publicly announced arrests in connection with the mall incident, and no official findings regarding the allegations against Halfon had been released.