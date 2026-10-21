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WATCH: Ted Cruz sounds the alarm on Abdul El-Sayed – ‘He’s Muslim Brotherhood’

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Sen. Ted Cruz warned against electing Abdul El-Sayed, claiming Chuck Schumer could seat him on the Senate Intelligence Committee and expose state secrets to a man with radical Islamist views.

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