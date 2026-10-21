WATCH: Ted Cruz sounds the alarm on Abdul El-Sayed – ‘He’s Muslim Brotherhood’ October 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ted-cruz-sounds-the-alarm-on-abdul-el-sayed-hes-muslim-brotherhood/ Email Print Sen. Ted Cruz warned against electing Abdul El-Sayed, claiming Chuck Schumer could seat him on the Senate Intelligence Committee and expose state secrets to a man with radical Islamist views. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/sGbCn1dwqe7_Hk_0.mp4 Abdul al-SayedMuslim BrotherhoodTed Cruz