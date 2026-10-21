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WATCH: Israeli undercover forces nab wanted terrorist posing as taxi driver

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Israeli forces operating deep undercover in Bethlehem arrested a PFLP member who was transferring terror funds to rebuild the organization while disguised as an innocent taxi driver.

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