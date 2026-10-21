WATCH: Israeli undercover forces nab wanted terrorist posing as taxi driver October 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-undercover-forces-nab-wanted-terrorist-posing-as-taxi-driver/ Email Print Israeli forces operating deep undercover in Bethlehem arrested a PFLP member who was transferring terror funds to rebuild the organization while disguised as an innocent taxi driver. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/q-N3a2NTW8KuBNpk.mp4 bethlehemIsrael PoliceLahav 433