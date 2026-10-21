Israel planned major Iran air campaign in October, but Trump blocked attack – report

An Israeli F-15 Eagle fighter jet takes off from for Gaza. (Flash90/Edi Israel)

The IDF reportedly planned a massive operation against Iran this month, but President Trump pushed Israel to wait until after the midterms.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to prepare a large-scale bombing campaign against Iran earlier this month, but the operation was shelved after President Donald Trump opposed renewing major hostilities ahead of the American midterm elections, according to a report published by the Financial Times Wednesday.

The Israeli military had reportedly prepared a multi-day air campaign scheduled to begin over the weekend of October 10–11. The planned targets included Iranian nuclear facilities, power stations and other infrastructure, as well as sites associated with the Islamic Republic’s ruling establishment.

The plans were ultimately suspended because of Trump’s opposition to launching another major offensive before the November 3 US midterm elections, according to three people familiar with the preparations.

The revelations come amid mounting indications that Israel and the US are considering renewed military action against Iran, despite public statements by both leaders opposing an immediate resumption of major fighting.

Netanyahu and Trump held several conversations earlier this month about possible joint strikes against Iranian nuclear and military installations. Israeli officials have expressed concerns about intelligence suggesting Tehran is attempting to rebuild elements of its nuclear program, including potentially establishing a new uranium enrichment facility.

Trump initially appeared receptive to another offensive before becoming more hesitant, according to officials familiar with the discussions. The White House has disputed reports that the two leaders discussed restarting the war.

On October 8, Trump publicly declared that the US “will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections.”

Netanyahu subsequently denied seeking a preemptive attack ahead of Israel’s October 27 parliamentary election.

“It is not convenient for us, it’s no good,” Netanyahu said during an October 14 interview with Army Radio.

“Even if Iran fires missiles at us they will blame me,” he added, referring to criticism he expected to face over a possible military confrontation.

Nevertheless, Netanyahu has continued to emphasize that removing Iran’s ruling regime remains a central Israeli objective.

“We are committed to completing the elimination of the Iranian regime,” he declared Tuesday during a visit to Kiryat Shmona, adding that he had repeatedly discussed the objective with Trump, including during a conversation on Sunday.

The Trump administration also came close to authorizing renewed strikes against Iran on at least one recent occasion, according to a separate report published Tuesday citing several sources familiar with the deliberations.

The possibility of another military campaign was discussed during an unannounced visit to Israel by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday.

Hegseth met Netanyahu at the Uvda Air Force Base in southern Israel, where they discussed regional security threats and US-Israeli cooperation in responding to them.

A spokesman for Netanyahu said the talks covered both offensive and defensive cooperation, while Hegseth thanked Israel for hosting thousands of American military personnel.

The possibility of renewed fighting has raised questions about its effect on the approaching Israeli election. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has reportedly warned that a new confrontation could force the postponement of the vote if Iran responds with large-scale missile attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned that any renewed American or Israeli offensive would provoke retaliation.

Responding to Trump’s recent threat to finish the military campaign against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X: “Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too.”