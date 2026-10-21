Iran military buildup could push Israel to pre-election strike

Ballistic missiles launched from Iran, as seen over Jerusalem, during the war with Iran and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, April 2, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

An Israeli source said military action remains possible if developments require the country to defend itself.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel may be forced to launch a military strike against Iran before its upcoming national elections, currently scheduled for October 27, as Tehran rapidly restores its offensive capabilities, according to a report published Wednesday by Hebrew-language outlet Ma’ariv.

Iran is reportedly rebuilding its military capabilities and appears to be preparing for another round of fighting, potentially pushing Israel to launch a new attack against the Islamic Republic.

Such a strike could mark the beginning of a third round of direct conflict between Israel and Iran since June 2025.

“Netanyahu wants the elections to take place as planned and on schedule, something that would not be possible if Israel were in a state of emergency involving fighting against Iran,” a senior Israeli source familiar with recent security cabinet discussions told Ma’ariv.

The source emphasized, however, that the security situation remains fluid and that Israel would not refrain from acting if circumstances demanded a military response.

“It is impossible to completely rule out a situation in which developments on the ground would require Israel to defend itself,” the source stressed.

The report comes amid other media accounts suggesting that another round of fighting between Israel and Iran could be approaching. Those reports have pointed to growing regional tensions, Iran’s efforts to rebuild its military capabilities, and indications that Israel has considered launching additional strikes in recent weeks.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made an unannounced visit to Israel’s Ovda Air Force Base in the south of the country on Monday, where he met with Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials.

Additional reports published Wednesday indicated that Israel had come close to launching strikes against Iran several times in recent weeks, only for U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene at the last minute and prevent the attacks from proceeding.