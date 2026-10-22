Trump accuses Iran of faking attacks to drive up oil prices ahead of midterms

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The IRGC said Thursday, October 22, 2026, that four tankers caught fire overnight after simultaneous strikes.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of trying to drive up oil prices before the US midterm elections, alleging that Tehran is fabricating attacks.

“Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election. They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The IRGC said Thursday, October 22, 2026, that four tankers caught fire overnight after simultaneous strikes while the vessels were transferring oil in the northern Persian Gulf.

Tehran alleged that some of the tankers were involved in illegal oil transfers.

Iran also said three additional tankers were disabled after striking sea mines in the western part of the Strait of Hormuz.

The claims came as the IRGC warned Washington against deploying US naval vessels to escort or direct commercial shipping through the strategic waterway. Iran threatened attacks against US military bases across the Middle East if American operations in the strait continue.

Trump also accused the Iranian government of continuing its deadly suppression of civilians.

“They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way. It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are! 75,000 protestors lie dead in less than seven months. It is shocking how the World, and the Dumocrat Party, seem not to care.”

Amnesty International reported in October 2026 that Iranian authorities had arbitrarily executed at least 34 people in cases directly connected to the January 2026 uprising.

Human Rights Watch has reported a broader campaign of politically motivated, security-related executions, including hangings carried out on a weekly basis. The organization reported on the continuing execution campaign against protesters in September 2026.

The proceedings resulting in the death sentences have faced widespread criticism over allegations that trials were unfair and accelerated and that convictions relied heavily on confessions obtained through torture.