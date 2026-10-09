Three days of fire: Pentagon prepares massive Iran offensive as three US carriers head to Middle East

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Pentagon is preparing options for a devastating three-day offensive against Iran, targeting missile and drone facilities, IRGC command centers and potentially energy infrastructure, The New York Times reported. Meanwhile, the US is moving toward deploying three aircraft carriers to the Middle East.

Trump has rejected five major strike proposals but ordered additional options prepared. Despite pledging not to attack before the November 3 midterms, US forces could launch a major offensive within days of receiving his authorization.

The preparations come as Iran rebuilds its military capabilities, improves its targeting of American bases and continues attacking commercial shipping, while negotiations over its nuclear program remain unresolved.