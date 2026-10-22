WATCH: PMO spokesman shatters ‘settler violence’ myth with testimony from Israelis October 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pmo-spokesman-shatters-settler-violence-myth-with-testimony-from-israelis/ Email Print Prime Minister’s Office spokesman Doron Spielman dispelled claims of rampant Jewish settler violence in Judea and Samaria, presenting real testimony from Israelis who are routinely attacked by Palestinian terrorists. Doron SpielmanPalestiniansSettlersTerrorismviolence