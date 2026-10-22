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WATCH: PMO spokesman shatters ‘settler violence’ myth with testimony from Israelis

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Prime Minister’s Office spokesman Doron Spielman dispelled claims of rampant Jewish settler violence in Judea and Samaria, presenting real testimony from Israelis who are routinely attacked by Palestinian terrorists.

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