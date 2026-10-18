Why is an ISIS terrorist living freely in London?

The former terrorist was living in asylum accommodation under electronic monitoring and an overnight curfew, according to reports.

By World Israel News Staff

A former Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist who guarded prisoners later executed by the jihadist group, including a British engineer who was beheaded in Iraq, was living freely in London despite a court describing him as a “danger to the whole of the UK,” according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Mohammed Yaseen, an Iraqi national who joined ISIS at the age of 16, was released after serving just six months of a two-year prison sentence for illegally entering Britain aboard a small boat that crossed the English Channel. He is now living in the British capital while his asylum claim remains pending.

Yaseen’s release has drawn criticism because of his documented history with the terrorist organization. According to the Daily Mail., he was part of a particularly brutal ISIS unit involved in executions, including killings carried out by stoning. He also played a role in guarding prisoners and controlling crowds during public executions.

Yaseen’s past was examined by a court in Germany, where he had initially sought asylum. The court found that, while still a teenager, he had planted roadside bombs intended to harm foreign troops in Iraq. It also convicted him of membership in ISIS and found that he had played a significant role in executions, including by helping manage the crowds gathered to witness them.

Among the prisoners Yaseen guarded was Ken Bigley, a 62-year-old engineer from Liverpool who was abducted and beheaded in Iraq in 2004. Bigley’s murder was carried out by the leader of Yaseen’s cell, and the killing was recorded on video.

After serving a four-year prison sentence in Germany, Yaseen traveled to Britain. He was subsequently imprisoned for illegal entry but served only six months of his two-year sentence before being released while his asylum application is considered.

Yaseen has reportedly been provided with free accommodation as an asylum seeker. His release and living arrangements have prompted criticism from Chris Philp, the Conservative politician currently serving as shadow home secretary.

Despite an immigration court hearing that addressed Yaseen’s terrorist background, the restrictions imposed on him reportedly consist of wearing an electronic ankle monitor and observing an overnight curfew.

“We are paying through the nose to feed, clothe and house individuals who pose a clear threat,” Philp told the Daily Mail.

“If [Prime Minister] Andy Burnham took this seriously, he would deport this man at once,” he added.

Following publication of the report, British authorities told the Daily Mail that Yaseen had been recalled to prison. The report did not provide further details about the decision or indicate what would happen next with his asylum claim.