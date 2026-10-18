WATCH: Al Jazeera airs tribute video for Hamas terrorist killed by IDF in Gaza October 18, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-al-jazeera-airs-tribute-video-for-hamas-terrorist-killed-by-idf-in-gaza/ Email Print Treated by many in Western media as a legitimate, nonpartisan news outlet, Al Jazeera once again revealed its allegiance by airing a tribute to a Hamas terrorist the IDF killed in 2024, after the October 7 massacre. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/3Yjy78q08p65cPYQ.mp4 al JazeeraGazaHamasterorrism