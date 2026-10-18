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WATCH: Al Jazeera airs tribute video for Hamas terrorist killed by IDF in Gaza

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Treated by many in Western media as a legitimate, nonpartisan news outlet, Al Jazeera once again revealed its allegiance by airing a tribute to a Hamas terrorist the IDF killed in 2024, after the October 7 massacre.

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