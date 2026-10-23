WATCH: Hamas’ PR team weighs how to whitewash its terrorism – skit October 23, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-pr-team-weighs-how-to-whitewash-its-terrorism-skit/ Email Print A hilarious skit shows an up-and-coming PR team hired by Hamas to soften its image, inventing catchy slogans and other propaganda to distract from the severity and brutality of its terror. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/AQMKW-vpWqQjuGDDnExMfukL-mR2JtlCZa9CthaLeTRn9CWsgG1l_SbjNkDp1EFrNhryfS2BCvhKqlNYyl8bKDj0kHECTC_I46zKwTM.mp4 Ami Kozakanti-IsraelHamasPropaganda