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WATCH: Hamas’ PR team weighs how to whitewash its terrorism – skit

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A hilarious skit shows an up-and-coming PR team hired by Hamas to soften its image, inventing catchy slogans and other propaganda to distract from the severity and brutality of its terror.

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